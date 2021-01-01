From wyndham collection
Daria 36 Inch Single Bathroom Vanity in White, White Carrara Marble Countertop, Undermount Square Sink, Medicine Cabinet, Brushed Gold Trim
Constructed of environmentally friendly, high grade solid wood, plywood, and MDF, engineered to prevent warping and last a lifetime. 12-stage wood preparation, sanding, painting, and finishing process Highly water-resistant low V.O.C. sealed finish. Beautiful transitional styling that complements any bathroom. Practical Floor-Standing Design. White Carrara Marble counter includes 3" backsplash Minimal assembly required. Deep Dovetailed Drawers. Undermount soft-close drawer slides. Countertop with porcelain undermount square sink is drilled for single-hole faucet mount. Faucet(s) not included Concealed soft-close door hinges. Metal exterior hardware with brushed gold finish. Two (2) functional doors. Three (3) functional drawers Matching Medicine Cabinet. Plenty of storage and counter space. Perfect for small bathrooms and powder rooms. Due to variations in natural stone, your counter may differ from the picture. 2-Year Limited Warranty, Weight: 279.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Wyndham Collection