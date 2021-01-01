Crystorama Darcy Pendant Light - Color: Gold - Size: Medium

The Darcy Chandelier by Crystorama lends an elegant layer to your home with its star-like silhouette. A frame formed of gracefully curved steel in a luxe finish creates an asterisk-shape, with panels of clear hand cut class at the end of each arm. Behind each textured pane of glass, light shines and refracts through the surface in front of it for a warm and welcoming layer of light set within a geometrical composition. Shape: Abstract. Color: Gold. Finish: Distressed Twilight