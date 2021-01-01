From designers fountain
Designers Fountain Darcy Brushed Nickel Transitional Cylinder Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 15006-MP-35
Darcy mini-pendants feature a clean design with sleek lines and a softly molded opal glass shade, adding a touch of sophistication and modern elegance. These fixtures are built with a protective brushed nickel finish with opal glass shades, over a steel construction to look great and last for years to come. They come with all the hardware you need for easy installation. Designers Fountain Darcy Brushed Nickel Transitional Cylinder Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 15006-MP-35