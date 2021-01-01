From moen
MOEN Darcy 4 in. Centerset 2-Handle Bath Faucet with 3-Piece Hardware Set in Chrome (18 in. Towel Bar), Grey
Advertisement
With a brilliant chrome finish guaranteed to last a lifetime, the Darcy 2-Handle Bathroom Faucet from MOEN sets the standard for exceptional beauty and reliable innovation. Petal-like handles and a swan-like spout bring a relaxed feeling to your bath area, and installation is easy with the 4 in. center-set design. Made for efficiency, this environmentally friendly faucet is also WaterSense certified to conserve water in a sustainable, functional style. Complete the suite with the included matching accessories.