Designers Fountain Darby 5-Light Weathered Iron Chandelier

Darby hanging chandelier light fixtures offer smooth lines with a modern cage style accent. The use of rustic materials and warmth of this style has taken hold in today's home interior light fixtures. The protective weathered iron finish adds rustic sophistication to this light fixture. The clear seedy glass shades create water like appearance and a unique pattern with the light on. These chandeliers are built from steel to last for years to come; they are backed by a 1 year limited manufacturer's warranty. These light fixtures come with a 3 ft. chain and 10 ft. wire to install easily at your optimal hanging length. This chandelier uses 5 screw based light bulbs up to 100-Watt each.