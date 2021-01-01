From williston forge
Darbonne Twin Platform Bed
The youth bed is the perfect addition to any child’s room. This contemporary container-themed metal bed features a panel headboard with a low profile footboard, crafted with an industrial look that is a perfect match for your bedroom. The bed is accented with straight legs and a recessed panel design in an understated finish. This fashionable bed will accent your other bedroom furniture, transforming a room from ordinary into something playful and unique. Color: Red