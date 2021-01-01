From visual comfort
Visual Comfort Dapper LED Pendant Light - Color: Brass
The Dapper LED Pendant by Visual Comfort makes an effortless statement in your home with a refined and pared-down form. Filtering an even layer of energy-efficient light, two pieces of acrylic form a simple, drum-shaped shade that is connected with minimal grommet detailing and features rounded corners for a tailored touch. A handsome addition to spaces within your home, this pendant blends a clean silhouette with a beautiful and practical layer of light that accents a variety of decor styles. Shape: Drum. Color: Brass. Finish: Soft Brass. Tags: Visual Comfort Lighting, Circa Lighting