Daphie Frame 2 Nesting Tables

Your coffee table is a style centerpiece for your living ensemble, and whether you're gathering a room's style or gathering all of your friends, a piece like this is perfect for lending your ensemble a modern accent. Two round table sets fit almost everywhere and are adjusted into various positions metal bottom frame & wood top, and it's easy to move around and at home. Wooden surface, non-toxic and smooth, it's comfortable to touch. Premium quality wooden boards make it easy to clean. Circle round surface and scientific construction with metal frame - it can afford magazines, beverages, or snacks but occupy small areas. The wooden coffee table can be easily assembled with included hardware and tools. The manufacturer backs this product with half a year warranty. Table Base Color: Brown