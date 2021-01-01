The Danya B. \"All Things Grow with Love\" Framed Metal Art brings you the popular quote in a beautifully elegant and vintage form. The embossed metal is framed by beautiful wood and perfect for hanging in your office or living room. The loving reminder is sure to bring joy and peace to your home for generations to come. The Danya B. \"All Things Grow with Love\" Framed Metal Art is also perfect to gift to loved ones, providing a beautiful and inspirational reminder. Danya B. Brown Wood Framed 10.25-in H x 14-in W Inspirational Wood Sign | CU25646