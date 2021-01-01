Elegantly minimalist but incredibly functional, the Danya B. 3-cube floating decorative wall shelf with ledges offers a modest aesthetic that’s remarkably easy to integrate into any home setting. Crafted with restrained flair, this wooden wall shelf features three open shelves to display your prized possessions, from picture frames to books, tabletop dé£¯r, or vases. Hang it horizontally and use the top shelves for even more display space, or vertically if you’re working with a tight space. The elegant black finish allows it to match any color motif. Danya B. Black 35.5-in L x 7.625-in D Laminate Tiered Shelf | XF170502BK