Danwood Desk
Description
Features:Marble Top3 DrawersComputer DeskDesk Type: Computer deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color: GrayTop Material: CeramicTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Color: BlackBase Material: Manufactured Wood + Solid WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Natural Variation Type: Natural Wood Grain Color Variation;No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoExterior Shelving: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: YesLocking Drawer: NoFile Drawer: NoDrawer Glide Mechanism: Ball Bearing GlidesDrawer Glide Material: PlasticSafety Stop: NoSoft Close Drawer: Soft-CloseDrawer Weight Capacity: 40Number of Drawers: 3Bookcase Included: NoBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: Casters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: NoFoldable: NoTwo Person Accommodated: NoWeight Capacity: 150Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: ChinaWood / Metal Legs: Wood LegsWood Top: OtherStanding Desk Converter: NoSpefications:CE Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: UL Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: ADA Compliant: TAA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: ANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: FIRA Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesBS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: HFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesLEED Project Appropriate: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: TÜV Rheinland Certified: ANSI/BIFMA X5.11 Large Occupant Office Seating: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: ANSI/BIFMA X5.1 Office Seating: ANSI/BIFMA X5.6 Panel Systems: CSA Certified: cUL Listed: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: BIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: Lacey Act Compliant: GS (Geprüfte Sicherheit) listed: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: SCS Certified: Energy Star Compliant: Fire Rated: Stiftung Warentest Note: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: