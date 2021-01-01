Danville Wooden 7 Drawer Lingerie Chest

Used in past centuries to hold spoons, scales, and a mortar and pestle, and what, not these wooden pieces have taken the test of time and in this furniture piece it has taken on a slightly more decorative role in modern times. This Marine Wooden 7 Drawer Lingerie Chest is made of collected wood thus will be little different colorwise piece to piece making each piece exclusive. The black frame makes the pieces look even more colorful giving the piece a touch of modernity to reclaimed drawers. Handles are accent pieces of collected handles which differ from drawer to drawer, unique in their own style giving the piece unique look. The piece may vary slightly colorwise from the photo though will not be too far away from it looks.