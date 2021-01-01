From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Danton Mid-Century Modern Grey Fabric Upholstered and Walnut Brown Finished Wood 5-Piece Dining Set
Establish a charming arrangement in your dining room with the modern design of the Danton dining set. Made in Malaysia, this dining set includes four chairs and one table constructed from wood showcasing a warm, walnut brown finish. Each chair features a curved backrest for solid back support, while a plush, fabric upholstered seat brings superb comfort to every meal. Requiring assembly, the set includes a rectangular tabletop designed to comfortably seat four. Angled legs lend a cool, retro look. Creating an expressive display from any angle, the Danton dining set is a stunning addition to any dining room. Table: 29.53" High x 59.06" Wide x 35.43" Deep; Chair: 31.00" High x 21.70" Wide x 20.90" Deep; Seating Area Dimensions: 18.25" High x 19.50" Wide x 18.50" Deep; Arm: 28.25" High; Legs: 14.00" High; Back: 12.75" High;