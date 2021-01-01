PageOne Lighting Dante LED Picture Light - Color: Bronze - Size: Large

Bring out the vibrant colors and rich artistic details of your framed works with the Dante LED Picture Light from PageOne Lighting. The piece accentuates the clean edge of the canvas in a sleek aluminum construction. With a low-profile, its long rectangular backplate produces a form-fitting tubular head that rotates up to 300 degrees. LED light filtered through an acrylic diffuser ensures an even spread of light with glare-free properties. With the pleasant glaze of its light, your artwork practically comes to life in all its intricate elements. Shape: Linear. Color: Bronze. Finish: Deep Taupe