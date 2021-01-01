From robbe & berking
Robbe & Berking - Dante Bottle Opener
Advertisement
This Dante bottle opener from Robbe & Berking is a must-have for any mixology enthusiast. Made from 150g silverplate, this hard-wearing piece has been handmade by silver experts in Germany and can be safely cleaned in the dishwasher. Perfectly polished, it'll add simply elegant style to your home. Pair with matching pieces from luxury silversmiths Robbe & Berking to complete the look. Key features: * Material: 150g silverplate * Dimensions: L12xW3.5cm * Polished surface * Handmade in Germany by silver experts * Dishwasher safe