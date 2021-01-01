Trademark Fine Art 'Danny Boy' Canvas Art by Sharon Forbes

Artist: Sharon ForbesSubject: PeopleStyle: TraditionalProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a little boy wearing a straw hat hugging a little white puppy. Sharon Forbes imaginative hand-tinted photographs mirror many of the nostalgic images of her own up bringing, a time when she attended a small country school and played dress up in her aunts exotic dance costumes. Sharon kept her creative drive alive while working as a hair stylist and in real estate. In an effort to find work that would allow her more time with her family, Sharon explored photography. She has developed a style of hand tinted black and white photographs that wonderfully expresses the joy and spontaneity of children and animals. She carefully orchestrates each setting, often using costumes or taking interior furnishings out to casual outdoor settings. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.