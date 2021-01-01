Danner Aqua-Mag Magnetic Drive Utility Pumps have been designed to handle virtually any application where water needs to be moved. These pumps have been fulfilling the needs of professionals and consumers for decades with efficient, quiet operation, and reliable 24/7 performance. Supreme Aqua-Mag pumps are perfect for any aquatic environment and operate equally well in-line or submersed. Features: May either be operated in-line or submersed; 24/7 performance Includes: 1 Pump Intended Pet(s): Fish Intended For: Aquariums Capacity: Aqua-Mag 2: 250GPHAqua-Mag 3: 350GPHAqua-Mag 5: 500GPHAqua-Mag 7: 700GPHAqua-Mag 9.5: 950GPHAqua-Mag 12: 1200GPHAqua-Mag 18: 1800GPHAqua-Mag 24: 2400GPH sizes Danner, Aqua-Mag Magnetic Drive Utility 1200 GPH Aquarium Tank Water Pump, Size: 1200G | PetSmart