Dann 165 Sideboard by TemaHome - Color: White - Finish: Painted - (9500400506)

The Dann 165 Sideboard from TemaHome lets one showcase and hide items for a refined aesthetic in the modern home. Danns geometry and a blend of finishes give it a mid-century personality that resonates in different rooms. Crafted from composite wood materials, the rectangular structure brings a simple, warm comfort. The grain texture running across the structure plays off the clean, uniform colors of the front panels. The panels push towards the center with sleek handles cut into the top corner. A fixed shelf sits behind each panel, while a pass-through for connecting wires sits on one side. At the end of the rectangular form, a tight nook gives one room to store items like books, records, and dÃ©cor. Based in Portugal, Temahome has been defining modern simplicity with its distinct line of contemporary furniture since 1981. Minimalist style and clean lines blend with stylistic function and form to create timeless pieces that will redefine any space. Temahomes unique selection of modern furniture includes beds, tables, desks, and bookshelves that come in a variety of styles and materials. Color: White. Finish: Oak with Pure White and Black Lacquered Steel Feet