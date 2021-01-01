From laurel foundry modern farmhouse
Danita Vanity Tray
An understated design gets an industrial edge with this decorative tray. Crafted from aged wood and finished in brown, it features an antique glass mirror in the center to create a vintage-inspired look. Distressed metal handles on either side make it easy to move this accent between rooms, while simultaneously enhancing its well-worn feel. Measuring just 15.56" W x 13.59" D x 2.96" H, this petite piece fits easily on narrow vanities or console tables.