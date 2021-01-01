Gift yourself with utmost relaxation, while looking stunning and enhancing your space, with this modern dining chair. Its contemporary style will elevate your rooms, and the quality of its exceptional finish and white color will add artistic aesthetic to your home. This dining chair is a high quality piece made from high grade faux leather and metal. It's ideal for those who want to bring a bit of life into the ambiance of their place. As for measurements, they're 41\" for height, 18\" for width, and 23\" for depth, and it weighs 73 pounds. It would be ideal for your living room, or office, for example. You can match it with other decorations to get an ideal look for your space. Set of 4. HomeRoots Set of 4 Danielle Contemporary/Modern Faux Leather Upholstered Dining Side Chair (Metal Frame) in White | 370641