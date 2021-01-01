From crate&barrel

Danielle Queen Channel Headboard Felt Grey

$599.00
In stock
Buy at crate&barrel

Description

Tailored with broad horizontal channels, our upholstered Danielle headboard strikes the perfect balance between casual and upscale. The headboard can be paired with our metal bed frame or our new upholstered storage bed base. The Danielle Queen Channel Headboard is a Crate and Barrel exclusive. Benchmade with engineered hardwood that's kiln-dried to prevent warping Soy-based polyfoam cushioning Channel stitching Headboard arrives fully assembled; requires a bed frame, sold separately Assembly required to attach a Crate and Barrel bed frame, no hardware required Attachment to non-Crate and Barrel bed frame may require a Modi-Plate Kit Imported

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com