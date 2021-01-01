HomeRoots Danielle 30 in. Gray Ceramic/Glass Game Table

Give an exquisite look to your dining with this game table . Designed with a beautiful and chic silhouette, it comes with a large glass top with removable net and rests on a metal frame and legs. Having this table is a great way to update the look of your dining room and serve meals with perfect neatness. With its large size, family and friends are well accomodated and can enjoy meals together. Its dark gray finish will add a lasting shine to your home. Dimensions: 108 in. x 60 in. x 30".