Introducing our flake busting range for itchy, dry and flaky scalps. The targeted actives Zinc Pyrithione and Peppermint Essential Oil work together to soothe and whisk away flakes while gently cleansing the scalp without drying out the hair. Want better scalp days? This shampoo will help get you there. WHY YOU'LL LOVE IT • Free from silicone, parabens, sulfates, mineral oils, palm oil, phthalates, propylene glycol, ethoxylates, petrochemical cleansers, artificial colors, artificial fragrances, DEA, MEA, TEA, formaldehyde and drying alcohols. • Contains natural and organic ingredients. • Safe for colored + chemically-treated hair. • Vegan friendly + cruelty free. SUITABLE FOR: Itchy, dry flaky scalps DIRECTIONS: Massage a small amount into wet hair, lather and rinse. Repeat if you need to, then follow with Dandruff Repair Conditioner. We rmend using three times a week for best results. Avoid eyes and discontinue use if you notice any irritation.