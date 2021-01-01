From vepadesigns sloth
VepaDesigns Sloth Dandelion Sloth Face Flower Floral Cute Animal Lover Gifts Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Enough with the typical and boring outfits! Get this cute design and get a lot of compliments in your school or work! It's a nice gift for your family and friends or for sloth running, cycling, and hiking team or just a girl who loves sloths! Is sloth is your spirit animal? Then get this awesome design outfit if you are a lazy, shy, introvert-ed, slow, that loves sleeping, nap, relax and chill! It's a great present for Christmas, birthday, or father's day or mother's day 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only