Menu Dancing Pendant Light - Color: White
A graceful flourish like a dancer mid pirouette, the gentle pleats of the Menu Lighting Dancing Pendant are filled with expressive movement, putting forth a pleasing light below the shade. In seeking out sustainable methods of production and exploring new materiality, Menu has collaborated with Iskos-Berlin, a design duo who has created the Dancing Pendant with a completely recyclable felt made from plastic bottles. The shape is fluid and soft yet retains the twirling skirt structure, acting as a controlled performance piece and light source. Shape: Cone. Color: White. Finish: Off-White