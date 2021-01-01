From dancing instructor design inc.
Dancing Instructor Design Inc. I Teach Tiny Humans To Dance Cute Ballet Instructor Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Are you a dance teacher? Whether you're showing kids how to salsa or slow dance they'll remember these dance moves for a lifetime. Put on your shoes and tutu and jam to some great music. I Teach Tiny Humans To Dance Cute Ballet Instructor design makes a great gift for friends and family! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only