Dancing Figurine with Crescent Moon

Lightweight, textural, dark gray and gold resin is sculpted into a female figurine dancing with arms outstretched within a crescent moon shape. The ballerina-like figurine has a metallic gold finish, while the crescent shape and base both have a very textural gray hue that looks like stone. Use this as centerpiece in your living room set up to release some modern dance vibes. Wipe clean with a dry cloth. Suitable for indoor use only. Modern design. This item comes shipped in one carton.