From sweetjustice chic
SweetJustice Chic Dance Club Party Light Show-Laser Beams for Ravers Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
If You hit the Clubs to Party this Laser Light Show may be Perfect for Your Partying Self. Another Original Design by SweetJustice Chic that is Distressed with a Vintage Style, this Popular item makes a Perfect Gift for a Birthday or Just for something Unique! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only