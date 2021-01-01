From marcus brothers
Dance At Dusk Fan Stripe Green, Quilting Fabric by the Yard
Advertisement
Designed by Sarah J. for Marcus Brothers this printed cotton fabric is from the Dance At Dusk collection. This lightweight fabric is easy to sew with has a soft hand and is very versatile! It is ideal for quilting but can also be used for crafts miscellaneous sewing projects or home decor items like pillow covers and bed skirts. 100% Cotton Lightweight (116-200 GSM) Washing Instructions: Machine Wash/Tumble Dry Low