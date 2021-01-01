Quoizel Danbury Semi Flushmount Light - Color: Silver - Size: 3 light

Advertisement
The Danbury Semi Flushmount by Quoizel is a transitional charmer for any space in the home. A steel canopy sends curving arms and a short stem to hold a jar-like clear seeded glass shade below. A series of incandescent bulbs cast a warm light through the glass, captures in the air bubbles for a delicate glistening effect. Exposed hardware details lend the piece an industrial flair that gives it a boldness, while its curving glass provides vintage-inspired elegance. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Chrome