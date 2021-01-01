Dana Accent Chair, One Size , Black

This chair features a transitional design with rounded arms and dark espresso wood legs. It is covered in 100% polyester and is Ideal for small space living. It has an attached box seat cushion with plush foam, fiber and independently wrapped pocket coil spring system. The innovative engineering and packaging design enable the item to be assembled in the actual room. Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Covered in 100% polyester fabricPlush foam, fiber and independently wrapped pocket coil spring system Attached box seat cushionDark espresso wood legsTakes less than 15 minutes to assemble, no tools neededShips in one (1) boxCare: To prevent overall soil, frequent vacuuming or light brushing to remove dust and grime is recommended. Spot clean with a mild solvent, an upholstery shampoo or the foam from a mild detergent. Do not saturate with liquid. Pretest a small area before proceeding. Use a professional furniture cleaning service when an overall condition has been reached. Color may varyImportedIncluded: 1 Chair(s)Features: Quick ShipArm Style: Roll ArmChair Measurements: 34 Width/Inches, 35.5 Height/Inches, 31 Depth/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 300 LbsSeat Back Height: 35 1/2 InSeat Depth: 20 InSeat Height: 20 InWeight (lb.): 50 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredFabric Description: WovenFilling Content: 100% PolyesterFinish: EspressoFrame Content: 100% WoodUpholstery Content: 100% ViscoseCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported