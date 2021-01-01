BETHEL INTERNATIONAL Dana 21.60 in. 12-Light Integrated LED Chrome Geometric Pendant

This LED lighting is in a chrome finish. The frame is made out of aluminum, and its globe design makes the fixture more modern. It can be used in any room, entryways, and more. Becomes a focal hit point to your ceiling details. You can create a timeless feel while using modern forms. Ideal for highlighting your space in an eye- catching style. Plus, a neutral hue allows it to blend effortlessly with your color scheme. The appearance has been treated with modern style, which is compatible seamlessly with any decor of occasion.