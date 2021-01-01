Crystorama Lighting Group DAN-400 Libby Langdon For Crystorama Danielson 3 Light 17" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture Vibrant Gold Indoor Lighting

From crystorama lighting group
Crystorama Lighting Group DAN-400 Libby Langdon For Crystorama Danielson 3 Light 17" Wide Semi-Flush Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed of steelComes with a silk shade(3) 60 watt medium (E26) bulbs requiredUL, CUL, and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10-1/2"Width: 16-1/2"Depth: 16-1/2"Product Weight: 9 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Diameter: 16-1/4"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Vibrant Gold