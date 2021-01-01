From furniture of america
Furniture of America Damien Platform Bed, Queen, Brown Cherry
Add style and practicality to your bedroom with this Damien Brown Cherry platform storage bed. It features a platform structure and a curved headboard adorned with wood panel inlays and a footboard with two storage drawers. Even better for the space-conscious are the 2 additional storage drawers along each side of the bed for even more places to store bed linens and sweaters. Lustrous metal hardware and bracket feet offer further style for a bed that lights up any bedroom. About Furniture of America Furniture of AmericaÂ® is proud to be the family friend that always has your back. We’re more than just a business. Our customer care team is part of a larger FOA community dedicated to delivering a happy home. So browse our selection and invite warmth and character into every room in your home.