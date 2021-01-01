Damask Light Blue Area Rug
Description
Stain Resistant Area RugFeatures:Can be used for Residential and Commercial SpacesFade Resistant Area RugMaterial: Wool;PolyesterMaterial Details: Poly-Wool BlendConstruction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: CottonRug Shape: Primary Color: Light BluePattern: DamaskFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: TraditionalRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: YesEco-Friendly: NoCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: NoRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Professional cleaningCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: Our Picks Filter: Spefications:Certifications: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height: 0.35Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 5'): 4Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 2.4Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 4'): 3.2Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5', Round 3', Square 3'): 6Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6', Round 4', Square 4'): 10Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7', Round 5', Square 5'): 13Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8'0" x 12'0", Round 6'0" x 6'0", Rectangle 6'0" x 9'0", Rectangle 7'0" x 10'0"): 40.32Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 2' x 4', Runner 2' x 5'): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6', Round 4', Square 4'): 48Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7', Round 5', Square 5'): 60Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 3' x 5', Round 3', Square 3'): 36Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8'0" x 10'0"): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Round 8'0" x 8'0"): 96Overall Width (Rug Size: Square 6'0" x 6'0"): 72Overall Width (Rug Size: Round 7'0" x 7'0"): 84Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'0" x 10'0"): 84Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'0" x 9'0"): 84Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'0" x 9'0"): 72Overall Width (Rug Size: Round 6'0" x 6'0"): 72Overall Width (Rug Size: Square 7'0" x 7'0"): 84Overall Width (Rug Size: Rectangle 8'0" x 12'0"): 96Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3', Round 3', Square 3'): 36Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 4', Round 4', Square 4'): 48Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 5', Rectangle 3' x 5', Round 5', Square 5'): 60Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'): 72Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'): 84Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'0" x 10'0"): 120Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'0" x 9'0"): 108Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 6'0" x 9'0"): 108Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 8'0" x 12'0"): 144Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'