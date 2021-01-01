From zenna home
Zenna Home Damask Embroidery Shower Curtain, One Size , Blue
Advertisement
Refresh and refine your shower space with the ornately decorated Zenna Home Damask Embroidery Shower Curtain. This 100% polyester shower curtain boasts a rich damask weave pattern in grey that will instantly elevate your bathroom's look. The curtain has 12 button holes at the top for use with any shower hooks and rings, and is machine washable for easy cleaning.Number of Hook Holes: 12Included: 1 70x72 Inch Shower Curtain(s)Shower Curtain Liner: Liner RecommendedProduct Length: 72 InchWidth (in.): 70 InchFabric Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: WovenShower Curtain/Liner Material: 100% PolyesterShower Curtain/Liner Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported