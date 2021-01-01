From oliver brown
Oliver Brown Damask Embossed Memory Foam 17" x 24"/20" x 32" 2-Piece Bath Mat Set, Blush
There is no need to sacrifice style, quality, or function when looking for a great bath mat with the Embossed Memory Foam Collection by Oliver Brown. Luxurious microfiber combined with superior quality memory foam in a classic damask design is the perfect way to upgrade your bathroom décor. Each mat also features a skid-resistant backing to help mat remain in place. Rich color options include blush pink, light grey, dark gret, aqua blue, and berber. Machine washable microfiber makes cleaning a breeze. 100% polyester. Imported.