Nourison Damask Dark Grey 8 ft. x 10 ft. Vintage Floral Farmhouse Area Rug

Advertisement
Soft and sensual with a sumptuous chenille pile, the Nourison Damask Collection enhances the home with elegant comfort. Conceived in a palette of perfectly balanced contemporary neutrals, these refined, jacquard-woven area rugs are supremely versatile. The richly detailed fleurs-de-lys patterns add classic finesse with a deft contemporary feel. Dramatic yet subtle, these area rugs make superb accents or room-defining anchors for the stylish home. Edged with slender ribbon borders for a modern finish. Color: Dark Grey.