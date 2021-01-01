Nourison Damask Dark Grey 5 ft. x 7 ft. Oriental Vintage Area Rug

Soft and sensual with a sumptuous chenille pile, the Nourison Damask Collection enhances the home with elegant comfort. Conceived in a palette of perfectly balanced contemporary neutrals, these refined, jacquard-woven area rugs are supremely versatile. The richly detailed fleurs-de-lys patterns add classic finesse with a deft contemporary feel. Dramatic yet subtle, these area rugs make superb accents or room-defining anchors for the stylish home. Edged with slender ribbon borders for a modern finish. A classic jacquard pattern with artful fading technique gives this lush Damask Collection area rug a vintage oriental look that works equally well in traditional or modern decor. Its borderless design, serged edge and distressed surface create a casual yet luxurious fashion statement. Power-loomed in a low-shed poly-cotton blend, in handsome dark grey on ivory.