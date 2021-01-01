Nourison Damask Blue 4 ft. x 6 ft. Oriental Vintage Area Rug

Soft and sensual with a sumptuous chenille pile, the Nourison Damask Collection enhances the home with elegant comfort. Conceived in a palette of perfectly balanced contemporary neutrals, these refined, jacquard-woven area rugs are supremely versatile. The richly detailed fleurs-de-lys patterns add classic finesse with a deft contemporary feel. Dramatic yet subtle, these area rugs make superb accents or room-defining anchors for the stylish home. Edged with slender ribbon borders for a modern finish. Artful fading gives this lush Damask Collection area rug a traditional, oriental vintage look that is equally at home in modern decor. With its borderless design, serged edge and distressed surface effect, it makes a casual yet luxurious fashion statement. Power-loomed in a low-shed poly-cotton blend, in a versatile blue and grey colorway.