Mohawk Home Damaris Black 5 ft. x 8 ft. Ornamental Area Rug

Ornate filigree inspired swirls and medallions in golden beige stand out over the bold black base of Mohawk Homes timeless and traditional Damaris Black 5 ft. x 8 ft. area rug. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the endless possibilities of Mohawk Homes revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is radiantly redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Designed on a plush EverStrand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, a premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this innovative collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us.