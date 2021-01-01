Noble House Damari Transitional Lift-Top Standing Desk, Dark Walnut

Fight that late afternoon drowsiness and stretch out your legs without having to put a pause on whatever you are working on. With our convenient lift-top adjustable desk, the way you utilize your office space will never be the same. From hidden storage compartments to a spacious work area, this desk has it all. Featuring an elegant transitional look, this desk not only gives your interior space a visual boost but also packs a multitude of functions within its simple design. TRANSITIONAL: The transitional style of this desk is sure to give your office a minimalistic yet classic look that will match with any type of decor that you currently have. With a simple yet outstanding ogee tabletop edge and subtly curved legs, this lift-top desk will give your room an instant upgrade in style and comfort. ADJUSTABLE LIFT TOP: With a closed height of 30.25 inches and an open height of 40.75 inches, our desk lifts up and forward for a versatile work space. This adjustable lift-top mechanism provides the perfect height for working on your laptop or just organizing your documents. CONTROLLED CLOSING HINGES: This desk lift-top uses hinges that offer controlled slow close to ensure your fingers will not accidentally get caught when shutting. Please note that this top only lifts to the maximum height. It does not stop in between the open and closed positions. HIDDEN STORAGE COMPARTMENTS: This desk contains two hidden storage compartments under the tabletop to organize a variety of items in a convenient manner. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this desk. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.