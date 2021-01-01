DamageFree Wall Mount for iPhone 11 11 Pro 11 Pro Max SE 2 XSX XS Max XR 87 6S 6 8 Plus 7 Plus 66S Plus with 3M Command Strip Adhesives Koala Mount.

Damage-free setup and removal with the included Command Adhesive Strips (rated to hold up to 5 lbs) Consists of 2 simple plastic brackets that you set at the proper distance for your device Device can be plugged in while docked. Note: The headphone jack will be blocked in portrait mode. Super simple to take your device in and out, even while plugged in Compatible with some slim cases left on (will fit anything less than 11mm thick)