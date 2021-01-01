From gold flamingo
Dalton 77.97Cm Wide Velvet Barrel Chair
This barrel chair gives you another spot to sit in your living room or den while adding dimension and elegance to your space. It has a stainless steel frame and a horseshoe-shaped open base in a metallic finish. Plus, it supports the semi-circular seat and back, which is wrapped in velvet upholstery for some glam style. Fiber-wrapped foam gives you ample cushion as you curl up with a book or relax after a long day. Round arms and vertical channel tufting round out this modern look. Best of all, this chair arrives fully assembled. Upholstery Color: Sea Blue, Leg Color: Silver