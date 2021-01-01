VM INNOVATIONS INC Dalton Queen Velvet Upholstered Bed Headboard and Footboard Cobalt, Cobalt blue

With a style that bridges the gap between classic and contemporary, the Dalton upholstered bed from Wallace and Bay will be the centerpiece of your room and take your style from simple to elegant. The dignified silhouette, rich upholstery, and button tufting give this platform bed a regal sophistication. This upholstered headboard comes with everything you need to make your bedroom more sophisticated. A tufted, padded headboard, strong and durable center support, and all the tools needed for assembly. Designed to be used with a queen-sized bed on a low profile box spring or foundation to achieve the look of a platform bed. Exemplifies transitional style in a navy and light blue color palette, bringing both personality and class to your home. Transition your bedroom into the master you deserve with the Wallace and Bay Dalton upholstered bed. Color: Cobalt blue.