The Dalton series of lights by Sunset Lighting offers understated elegance with transitional style for premium illumination. The sleek finished metals, etched white opal glass shades, and quality materials provide attractive lighting and long-lasting functionality for the perfect interior accent. This light fixture combines classic taste with modern updates for the perfect enhancement to your living space. Its durable iron frame and backplate exhibits a satin nickel finish for a clean look with subtle sheen. This light holds two etched opal glass shades that diffuse light for an inviting glow. This double wall sconce can be used with the light shining up or as a downlight to suit your preference. Sunset Lighting Dalton 2-Light Nickel Transitional Vanity Light Bar | F18012-80