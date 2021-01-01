Cozy Line Home Fashions Dalmatian Dog Patriotic Hero Fire Embroidered Plaid RedWhiteBlueCotton18 in. x 18 in. x 4 in.SquareDecorPillow(Set of 1), red/ white/ blue

Add the perfect finishing touch to your room with this embroidered square shaped dalmatian dog decor throw pillow. With its attention to detail in design it replicates a real fire station dog. Pillow is detailed with embroidered accents and the dog is wearing fire attire adding that designers touch. This decor throw pillow will complete the look of the room. There is coordinating Twin and Queen quilt bedding sets available for purchase separately. As well as several other decor pillows (fire station, fire trucks and hero in training pillows) available for purchase separately. This dalmatian dog pillow is of a square shape and measures approximately 18 in. x 18 in. x 4 in. This decor throw pillow is crafted of 100% Cotton. With its easy-care spot clean cotton material. Color: red/ white/ blue.