Dorel Living Dallin Channel Back Pink Blush Upholstered Counter Stool

Timeless and elegant, the Dorel Living Dallin Channel Back Parsons Counter Stool will help bring together a dining room that is warm and welcoming. Designed with a rich upholstery and vertical backrest tufting, the Dallin makes the perfect addition to home decors of any style. It's tailored look and simple aesthetic will be a simple yet refined addition to your kitchen or dining room. The Dallin is built with solid wood feet with a deep walnut finish to ensure that you and your guests enjoy lasting comfort for years to come. Dressed up or dressed down, the Dorel Living Dallin Channel Back Parsons Counter Stools are what you have been looking for to complete your dining room and start making memories with your family and friends. Available in multiple colors and offered in different sizes. Color: Blush.