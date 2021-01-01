From dallas enterprises
Dallas Vintage Retro TX Tourist Native Texas State Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Do you love Dallas , TX? Are you visiting or live there? Show your pride in your city. Featuring retro lines with vintage color. Makes great souvenir and relive the 70s and 80s style. Great for friends and family who visits Texas, USA with outline of the TX state map in the middle. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only