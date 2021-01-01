From united weavers of america
United Weavers Of America Dallas 2 x 7 Gray Indoor Paisley Mid-century Modern Runner | 851 10572 28A
Advertisement
Created with durability, the beautiful rug will be a polished addition to any interior dé£¯r. Using dark shades of jet-black, plum purple and charcoal grey, this marvelous rug will be the focal point in your room dé£¯r. Exquisite polypropylene machine-made rug with jute backing for long-lasting color and durability. United Weavers Of America Dallas 2 x 7 Gray Indoor Paisley Mid-century Modern Runner | 851 10572 28A